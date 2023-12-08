Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Justin Lind

    Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | "I volunteered for the Maui deployment to serve the families displaced by the

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Justin Lind supports the Hawaiʻi Wildfires recovery mission on Maui by working in the USACE debris call center.

    Lind, a park ranger from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, provides information about the debris removal program to those impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, Hawaiʻi Wildfires. He also identifies trends in the questions the call center receives and provides them to USACE leaders so the Corps of Engineers can better serve and communicate with survivors.

    “I volunteered for the Maui deployment to serve the families displaced by the devastating wildfires,” said Lind. “I enjoy providing families with the information and tools needed to recover from the immense devastation they experienced.”

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Justin Lind

