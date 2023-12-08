Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Justin Lind

Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “I volunteered for the Maui deployment to serve the families displaced by the...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “I volunteered for the Maui deployment to serve the families displaced by the devastating wildfires. I enjoy providing families with the information and tools needed to recover from the immense devastation they experienced.” see less | View Image Page

Justin Lind supports the Hawaiʻi Wildfires recovery mission on Maui by working in the USACE debris call center.



Lind, a park ranger from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, provides information about the debris removal program to those impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, Hawaiʻi Wildfires. He also identifies trends in the questions the call center receives and provides them to USACE leaders so the Corps of Engineers can better serve and communicate with survivors.



“I volunteered for the Maui deployment to serve the families displaced by the devastating wildfires,” said Lind. “I enjoy providing families with the information and tools needed to recover from the immense devastation they experienced.”