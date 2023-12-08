Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Lisa Hook

Photo By Shannon Bauer | “I love deploying for the USACE emergency operations. The work I do in the...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Bauer | “I love deploying for the USACE emergency operations. The work I do in the day-to-day can feel like it gets lost in the shuffle, but emergency operations work has a need and impact you can see immediately. I get to see my work help communities in a direct way.” see less | View Image Page

Lisa Hook, a cartographer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District is supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission on Maui. Hook is a GIS analyst at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui, where she is helping set up the GIS platform to compile data and produce maps. Showing data spatially helps convey information faster and in a different way for decision makers. Hook runs the USACE Common Operating Picture which runs the Commanders Update Brief for the Hawaiʻi Wildfires event.



“I love deploying for the USACE emergency operations,” said Hook. “The work I do in the day-to-day can feel like it gets lost in the shuffle, but emergency operations work has a need and impact you can see immediately. I get to see my work help communities in a direct way.”