    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Lisa Hook

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lisa Hook, a cartographer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District is supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission on Maui. Hook is a GIS analyst at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui, where she is helping set up the GIS platform to compile data and produce maps. Showing data spatially helps convey information faster and in a different way for decision makers. Hook runs the USACE Common Operating Picture which runs the Commanders Update Brief for the Hawaiʻi Wildfires event.

    “I love deploying for the USACE emergency operations,” said Hook. “The work I do in the day-to-day can feel like it gets lost in the shuffle, but emergency operations work has a need and impact you can see immediately. I get to see my work help communities in a direct way.”

