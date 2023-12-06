Navy Recruiting Command Expands Incentive Pay for Recruiters

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – (8 Dec., 2023) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) announced the expansion of the Assignment Incentive Pay (AIP) program, offering new opportunities and financial rewards for recruiters, paygrades E-4 through E-8, holding the Navy enlisted classification (NEC) 803R.



“The best part of this program is that when combined with the Special Duty Assignment Pay, the financial incentive to become a Recruiter is significant,” said Lt. Cmdr. Douglas Duckert, NRC Director of Military Manning. “I think that this will definitely help in markets that need highly motivated recruiters.”



Recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland, NTAG Northern Plains, NTAG Heartland, NTAG Great Lakes, NTAG Ohio River Valley, NTAG Pittsburgh, NTAG Philadelphia, NTAG New England, and NTAG Mid America are now eligible for AIP at a maximum rate of $500 per month.



Eligibility Guidelines:

a. AIP is exclusively for new Fleet recruiters with NEC 803R seeking orders to Navy Recruiting Command.

b. Career Recruiter Force Sailors are not authorized for AIP.

c. Recruiters must fill an 803R NEC billet, and AIP will cease if they lose the 803R NEC, are distributed to a billet outside of the 803R NEC, or move to an NTAG not approved for AIP.

d. Sailors force-distributed by the Navy to AIP-approved locations are authorized to receive half of the approved maximum rate if they fail to bid for a recruiting assignment.

e. Definite Recall Sailors with NEC 803R assigned to the approved NTAGs are authorized to receive half of the approved maximum rate.



Billets eligible for AIP will be advertised on MyNavy Assignment on the cycle opening in December 2023.



Eligible Sailors may contact Lt. Julian Miracuartas, who is the primary contact for inquiries regarding the AIP program. He can be reached via email at julian.e.miracuartas.mil@us.navy.mil or by phone at (703)-604-5000.



“The expansion of the Assignment Incentive Pay program underscores the Navy's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the hard work of our recruiters," said Miracuartas. “This initiative not only provides financial incentives but also enhances career growth opportunities within the Navy.”



CNRC encourages eligible recruiters to explore the benefits of the AIP program and take advantage of the exciting prospects it offers.



CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from CNRC, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on X (@USNRecruiter), Instagram (@USNRecruiter), Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company/comnavcruitcom), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CommanderNavyRecruitingCommand

