Meet Your Recruiter – Staff Sgt. Levi Dixon

HATTIESBURG, Miss.––––Legacy servicemember and Fort Worth, Texas native––Staff Sgt. Levi Dixon will handle the Army’s recruiting business in search the best and brightest Future Soldiers the local community has to offer at his new duty station in Laurel, Miss.



Dixon was inspired to service through historic and familial connections to Military Services, with his grandfather serving in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.



“My uncle was in the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment [special operations] for a good [significant period of] time and my grandfather was in the Air Force from WWII to the late 60’s,” Dixon said.



Now, on his seventh year in the Army, Dixon plans to also inspire men and women of the Laurel community to discover meaningful career opportunities in the U.S. Army and garner new life experiences around the world.



“I’m an 11B [Infantryman] working on my 7th year in the Army, and I have spent time in Fort Riley, deployed to Europe twice and traveled to Germany, Italy, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, United Kingdom, and Czech Republic; training with various NATO Allies while in Europe,” Dixon said.



According to Dixon, one of his most memorable moments during service was walking up mountains in Europe during the winter and getting to see Europe’s beautiful landscape.



The Army has rewarded Dixon with a global mindset and elevated civic awareness considering his substantial world travel and duties.



“I’ve been through a lot in life by getting to see the world at a young age; and given responsibilities and training other Soldiers to be the best I knew they can be,” said Dixon.



Dixon plans to continue his Army service and execute his long-term life goals once completed.



“My plan is to complete college to become a nurse practitioner or reclassify to another job in the Army and complete my 20 years,” Dixon said.



The Army is revamping its recruiting strategy and Dixon is ready to play his part.



“I want to help the image of recruiting in the Army, help bring in good people to benefit the Army and grow its mission,” Dixon said.



For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, contact tina.m.bryant.mil@army.mil or 601-274-2148.

