Fort Drum Soldiers honored by American Red Cross

Syracuse, N.Y. (Dec. 8, 2023) – Being all you can be is not just one of the most well-known Army slogans. It also encompasses what a Soldier's duty in the United States Army should exemplify. On December 6th, 2023, Spc. Jacob Lundemo and Staff Sgt. Joshua Hayes of the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment at Fort Drum were recognized for selfless actions that epitomize "Be All You Can Be."



On Oct. 18, 2022, while stopping at a diner for gas and coffee, the 10th Mountain Division Soldiers heard what they initially thought was a car crash but quickly realized it was not. Lundemo and Hayes began evacuating the diner’s patrons and staff to safety when they noticed a man under an exploded and burning vehicle.



"We noticed he was in need of a lot more help, so we immediately picked him up and moved him out towards the road," Lundemo said.



With the assistance of another bystander, Lundemo and Hayes were able to move the man, who was severely burned, and treated him for shock while waiting for the arrival of emergency medical services personnel.



The quick reaction of these Soldiers went unnoticed initially, as they did not mention the event to anyone in their unit.



"The battalion command sergeant major and the battalion lieutenant colonel called us and asked us why we didn't say anything about it,” Lundemo said. “We just thought we'd go back to work like normal.”



The actions of these Soldiers are a situation where a good deed did not go unnoticed, and now, one year later, Lundemo is accepted an American Red Cross Hero award on behalf of himself and Hayes, who currently serves in the National Guard.



The American Red Cross Real Heroes Celebration banquet occurs once a year, honoring the service of seven to 10 central and northern New York community members.



Communications and Disaster Duty Officer Bobbie Kurkowski said Soldiers like Lundemo and Hayes represent the best of the Red Cross and the organizations intent.



"A lot of these people don't even want to be called a hero, Kurkowski said. “Just be yourself and have a heart. That's what the Red Cross is all about."



Soldiers perform their duty every day, so Lundemo is fully aware of the significance of this honor.



"Personally, this means to me that it doesn't matter your rank,” he said. “When it comes down to it, if you can do the job, just go and do it."

