Indo-Pacific partners meet to discuss fuel exchange agreements

Over 60 representatives from around the Indo-Pacific region met to discuss reciprocal fuel exchanges, interoperability and partnerships during the inaugural Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific Fuels Exchange Agreements Forum in Honolulu Nov. 7-9.



International military petroleum, logistics, and financial representatives from countries bordering the Pacific and Indian oceans were invited to attend to learn more about how to strategically posture fuel access in the region.



Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Gardner is the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Logistics and Engineering Director. In opening remarks, he encouraged participants to consider five things during their time together: acquisition, delivery, positioning, posture, and campaigning for current and future fuel needs.



“We need to think about the entire region and tap into existing facilities in nations and make sure we have fuel service agreements that allow us to access that fuel during a time of need,” Gardner said. “I’d rather buy gas locally than ship it to where it’s needed. If we can buy fuel forward, we can reduce costs for DOD, allies and partners.”



He reminded the audience that it’s not only about conflicts or military support.



“It’s really about disasters,” he said. “When we talk about a crisis in this region, it tends to be natural disasters in places that not only the Department of Defense but our counterparts need to respond to assist in a timely manner.”



The forum allowed for open discussion for partners to share knowledge and benefits of international fuel agreements.



“This hands-on approach allowed partners to share experiences, talk about the advantages of a fuel agreement, and learn from experts about account reconciliation and settlement,” said John Reed, DLA Energy Indo-Pacific’s international agreement chief. “Representatives were also invited to provide a presentation of country-specific fuel support and initiatives that can strengthen cooperation and create efficiencies between agreement partners.”



Tim Scott, lead squadron leader for the New Zealand Defense Force’s Fuel Management Group, is one of five people who centrally manage fuel capability for New Zealand’s military. He described the country’s fuel supply chain, its increasing use of renewable energy, how the country is working to reduce emissions, and the impacts of the closure of the Marsden Point refining operation on national and defense fuel strategies.



“Volatility of pricing and local availability of fuel is a great risk. We are investigating changing fuel types to more renewables and electric vehicles to reduce reliance on oil,” Scott said. “But the bottom line, you gotta have gas. It is almost the single point of failure at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.”



Phil Valenti is INDOPACOM’s international logistics advisor and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement program manager with 14 years of experience in international logistics. He reminded attendees that there are many ways to leverage the authorities allotted in the ACSA agreements.



“The agreements enable not only access to over 600 worldwide Defense Fuels Supply Points but also the legal and fiscal authority to conduct replenishment at sea and aerial refueling. Both of these capabilities are force multipliers,” he said. “They allow partners to obtain a capability they do not possess, or expand a capability they do possess, without the need for the partner to make a commensurate investment in infrastructure, equipment or personnel.”



DLA Energy’s International Fuel Agreements team is responsible for establishing and maintaining long-term DOD fuel agreements with foreign militaries. Currently, DLA Energy has 40 fuel agreements across the world with countries including Honduras, India, Japan, Korea, Spain, Italy, Greece, Argentina, Chile, Indonesia and New Zealand. The team continually works to expand partnerships with other areas of the world.



The Indo-Pacific region stretches from North America to the west coast of India. Maj. T. Alex George, a joint petroleum officer for the Canadian Armed Forces Strategic Joint Staff, talked about why it’s important for Canada to build international partnerships in the region.



“The Royal Canadian Navy supports the U.S., our closest ally, through support in the Pacific. This leads to commitment of the rules-based international order to ensure the free flow of trade through international waters,” he said.



The DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Fuels Exchange Agreements Forum is following in the footsteps of the DLA Energy Europe and Africa forum in Germany, which for 18 years has grown in size and scope to include more than 14 countries.



“Because we operate in a dynamic and challenging environment, these forums are essential in ensuring our strength for tomorrow,” said Gerald Candelaria, international agreements chief for DLA Energy Europe and Africa. “This forum was a huge success and helped everyone understand the challenges we face as we work toward our common goals.”



Maj. Koide Kenichi from the Japan Air Staff Office General Services and Petroleum Section, and Capt. Kotani Natsuho, ground fuel manager for Japan Air Material Command Headquarters, said they are already looking forward to next year.



“Thank you for inviting us and I hope more Indo-Pacific countries can participate in this forum in the coming years,” Kenichi said. “Singapore, Philippines and others will make this forum more efficient and valuable.”



Invitations have been sent for the next forum that is being planned for Nov. 4-7, 2024.