A Lasting Legacy; MGySgt. Avelar Retires

The Marine Corps is known for those exceptional individuals within the organization who make an impact, not only at work, but in the Corps as a whole. The legacy and history of outstanding individuals is what motivates Marines to be the best and most elite fighting force.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Bernadette H. Avelar, an administration chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, was a remarkable Marine whose accomplishments and legacy will always be remembered. Avelar, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, retires after 24 years of honorable service and has significantly contributed to the Corps’, those who serve within, and those yet to come.



As the administration chief, Avelar had many responsibilities from supervising the administrative requirements of deploying units, to setting conditions for receiving those units back in garrison. While striving to be the most proficient administration chief possible, she also took the time to mentor and interact with her Marines on a personal level. Those who worked for her and her peers always knew she had their best interest at heart.



“She had to have her thumb on everything from the administration piece, the Marine part, the discipline, the assignments, the training, she had to put all of that on her shoulders.” said Lt. Col. Mike Beams, who had worked with Avelar. “She would listen to the Marines, understand their particular issue, to include even when she interacted with the officers, creating a healthy and comfortable work environment.”



Beams would go on to speak about her impact and presence within the Marine Corps, as she advised the Secretary of Defense to approve female Marines in combat arms positions.



“She was at the tip of the spear of integrating those female Marines into units who had never had females before,” said Beams.



The term “first female” found her at many different points in her career opening doors for future female Marines to follow through. Avelar was the first female to serve in 2d Tank Battalion (2d Tanks), 2d Marine Division and was selected to serve as the first female non-commissioned officer administration chief in Camp Pendleton, California at 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. Avelar also played a large role in the Women in Service Review program which was instrumental in changing the laws and policies pertaining to military women while at 2d Tanks.



“Her work with female Marines and getting them integrated in a Marine division was probably something that you could talk about for years,” said Beams.



Avelar not only worked to help integrate female Marines, she also advocated for Marine fathers. While having a conversation with the 38th commandant’s wife, Donna Berger, she expressed her frustration of the policy on paternity leave, which was only 10 days at the time.



“When I was a Master Gunnery Sergeant, I had a premature birth. My husband, who is a Marine, couldn't get any time off. In my mind I couldn't help but think what a Lance Corporal must have been going through. It just didn't seem fair to the fathers.”



During her time in service, Avelar left her mark on the Marine Corps, fighting for rights of the individual Marine whenever she could. When asked if she felt that she had left an impact on the Marine Corps, she replied humbly, “I hope I did, I tried to.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US