All-American Band and Chorus headline holiday concert

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The 82nd Airborne Division “All American” Band and Chorus took center stage in front of the Division headquarters building during the annual holiday concert, Dec. 1. The concert, which exemplifies the spirit of unity and celebration, not only showcased the talents of the All American Paratroopers, but also fostered a sense of camaraderie among families and the entire Division.



Terrie Foster, a spouse of an 82nd Abn. Div. Paratrooper, watched her children play on an inflatable playground while familiar holiday songs played in the background.



“We’ve enjoyed coming out and meeting other families and seeing our kids play and dance to the music,” said Foster.



The All-American Band’s repertoire encompassed a wide range of traditional holiday favorites and contemporary hits. The band’s performance captivated audience members in a way that kindles the essence of the holiday season.



Music opens doors, builds bridges, sstated Maj. Joel Dubois, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Band and Chorus. It's an international language.”



Adding an extra dimension to the concert, the All-American Chorus entertained the audience with its vocal prowess. Their performance encompassed various holiday classics and arrangements unique to the 82nd Airborne Division. Together the band and chorus create a symphony of sound, invoking the richness and joy of the season.



“I love Christmas! It's my favorite holiday," said Pfc. Joseph Williams, a network communication systems specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Abn. Div. "Hearing all my favorites tonight really put me in the holiday spirit.”



The All-American Band and Chorus performs in front of live audiences of all sizes to include prominent historic events, such as the 79th Anniversary of D-Day landings. Most recently, the All-American Chorus placed runner-up on the hit television show America’s Got Talent, which aired to millions of viewers. Paratroopers from various military occupational specialties bring their talents together to make up the band and chorus, showcasing the variety of talent which exists in the 82nd Airborne Division.