Whisker Wonderland! Pets Can Help Win Shoppers $3,000 In Prizes in the Exchange’s Holiday Pet Photo Contest

DALLAS – Military shoppers can show off Santa’s little yelpers and enter for a chance to win a prize in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s holiday pet photo contest.



From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, Exchange shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes to submit a photo of their pet dressed up in a holiday-themed costume for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards.



Two grand-prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card while eight runners-up will each earn a $250 Exchange gift card. Entries are limited to one per person.



“At the Exchange, we understand pets are family too,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We’re excited to give our military community a chance to showcase their pets during the holidays.”



The contest is sponsored by Mars Pet Care. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Exchange shoppers 18 and older are eligible to enter the contest. Retirees, honorably discharged Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians may also enter. Winners will be notified no later than Jan. 19, 2024. Entries will be judged based on originality, creativity and appropriateness. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for official rules.



