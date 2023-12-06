USS Anchorage change of command ceremony

SAN DIEGO—San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) held a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum, Dec. 6.



Capt. Joshua Wenker relieved Capt. Daniel Keeler as commanding officer of USS Anchorage. Keeler served as Anchorage’s commanding officer since August 2022.



“I have had the great fortune to be surrounded by great talent during this tour,” said Keeler. “From the beginning, it was obvious I was taking over a high-performing team. Over and over again, Anchorage prepared and executed like professionals. When it was all done, we came home proud to our loving families.”



Under Keeler’s leadership, Anchorage participated in a Western Pacific deployment from 2022-2023. The deployment allowed Anchorage the opportunity to work with international allies while participating in a cooperation afloat readiness and training (CARAT) exercise with Indonesia and another CARAT exercise with Sri Lanka. Anchorage also conducted joint exercises such as Cobra Gold with Thailand, Ssang Yong 2023 with the Republic of Korea, and 2023 with the Republic of Philippines.



“It was a successful seven-month Western Pacific deployment with outstanding integration with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, where we became the partner of choice for our Allies,” said Keeler. “I could not be any prouder with our Sailors and Marines who gave their best efforts.”



Rear Adm. Randall Peck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented Keeler the legion of merit award for his performance as commanding officer.



“I know the Anchorage’s motto is ‘Leave Nothing to Chance,’ and that has been a bit of a battle cry for the commanding officer,” said Peck. “Capt. Keeler’s tour—having burnished this ship’s lasting culture of greatness, perseverance and toughness—I know without a doubt that he and the crew left absolutely nothing to chance aboard this mighty warship.”



Wenker, a native of Tinley Park, Illinois, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He earned his wings of gold in 2001 as an E-2C Hawkeye naval flight officer while assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117. Wenker’s previous assignments included maintenance officer with VAW-113 and commanding officer of VAW-116. He completed numerous deployments aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Wenker recently served as executive officer of USS Nimitz (CVN 68).



“I am excited and honored to serve as Anchorage’s commanding officer,” said Wenker. “It is truly a privilege to have an opportunity to lead such fine men and women who sacrifice so much of themselves every day for this great nation. It’s hard to put into words that kind of gratitude for what they do.”



Anchorage is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems aboard.

