Commander Charles K. Springle Building Rededication Ceremony

Commander Charles K. Springle was killed on May 11, 2009 during an attack on the Combat Stress Center at Camp Liberty in Baghdad, Iraq, while serving as a clinical social worker with the Army 55th Medical Company. Today his legacy lives on through the Commander Charles K. Springle Behavioral Health Complex, rededicated in his honor at Midway Park on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Monday, December 4, 2023.



At the time of his death, Commander Springle served 21 years in the U.S. Navy as a clinical social worker. During his service, he dedicated his time to helping service members suffering effects of stress from both military and family related issues.



“He was dedicated to trying to make people better, to try to help Marines do better,” said Barry Fitzpatrick Jr., the director of the Marine and Family Programs Division, MCCS Lejeune-New River.



The center that now bears his name is utilized by the Marine and Family Programs Division, an integral part of the Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River. The programs they provide share the same dedication as Springle in helping service members and their families and include the Community Counseling Program, Family Advocacy Program, Military and Family Life Counselors, Prevention and Education, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Substance Abuse, Suicide Prevention and Military OneSource.



These programs use an integrated community health approach that equips Marines and families with the skills to address life’s challenges before there is a significant impact to performance in their duties and relationships. They offer eight to 12 sessions of counseling to active duty service members and their families, as well as recently retired service members within 90 days of their End of Active Service date. The programs are cultivated through a wide



range of resources, educational opportunities, support, and intervention that offer counseling, case management, and advocacy services for individuals impacted by child abuse, domestic abuse, and problematic sexual behaviors in children and youth.



“We’re here to help Marines and their families be better,” said Fitzpatrick. “Commander Springle, he was that kind of person and that’s what this place is all about and what better person to be our representative.”



The facility encourages anyone who is seeking assistance for stress from both military and family related issues to utilize the Commander Charles K. Springle Behavioral Health Complex, which provides a safe and comfortable environment for Marines and their families based on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

