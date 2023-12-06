1. Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:

My name is IT2 Ryan, Cooper and I’m from Orange County, California. I joined the Navy in 2020 after graduating from Kenyon College with the goal of becoming a special warfare combatant. After injuring myself and reflecting on what I really wanted, I realized that I did not want that lifestyle. I rerated to IT but intend to go to law school once I finish my contract and return to the Navy as a JAG.



2. Do you have any family or pets on island?

I do not have any pets due to my landlord not allowing any. However, if I could have one I would get a dog.



3. Where have you been assigned?

I have been assigned to RTC Great Lakes, Pre-Buds Great Lakes, IWTC Corry Station and NCTAMS PAC.



4. What do you do for fun on your free time?

In my free time I enjoy going to the beach, swimming, running, working out, playing video games, reading, painting, hiking, golfing, shopping and cooking.



5. Do you have any favorite places on the island? (a restaurant, a beach, etc)

My favorite places on the island are Pali notches and the back nine on Klipper golf course.



6. Anything else you would like to share? Advice? Words of wisdom?

Advice I would give would be never settle and always self-examine yourself.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 16:15 Story ID: 459296 Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper, by ENS Sutter Grune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.