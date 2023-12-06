Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper

    Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper

    Photo By Ensign Sutter Grune | IT2 Ryan Cooper, awardee of the Q4 FY 2023 Junior Sailor of the Quarter, standing in...... read more read more

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Story by Ensign Sutter Grune 

    Naval Information Forces

    1. Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:
    My name is IT2 Ryan, Cooper and I’m from Orange County, California. I joined the Navy in 2020 after graduating from Kenyon College with the goal of becoming a special warfare combatant. After injuring myself and reflecting on what I really wanted, I realized that I did not want that lifestyle. I rerated to IT but intend to go to law school once I finish my contract and return to the Navy as a JAG.

    2. Do you have any family or pets on island?
    I do not have any pets due to my landlord not allowing any. However, if I could have one I would get a dog.

    3. Where have you been assigned?
    I have been assigned to RTC Great Lakes, Pre-Buds Great Lakes, IWTC Corry Station and NCTAMS PAC.

    4. What do you do for fun on your free time?
    In my free time I enjoy going to the beach, swimming, running, working out, playing video games, reading, painting, hiking, golfing, shopping and cooking.

    5. Do you have any favorite places on the island? (a restaurant, a beach, etc)
    My favorite places on the island are Pali notches and the back nine on Klipper golf course.

    6. Anything else you would like to share? Advice? Words of wisdom?
    Advice I would give would be never settle and always self-examine yourself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 16:15
    Story ID: 459296
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper, by ENS Sutter Grune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCTAMS PAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT