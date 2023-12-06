Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Ensign Sutter Grune 

    Naval Information Forces

    IT2 Ryan Cooper, awardee of the Q4 FY 2023 Junior Sailor of the Quarter, standing in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center at NCTAMS PAC in Wahiawa, HI.

    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper

    NCTAMS PAC

