IT2 Ryan Cooper, awardee of the Q4 FY 2023 Junior Sailor of the Quarter, standing in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center at NCTAMS PAC in Wahiawa, HI.
NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Quarter: IT2 Ryan Cooper
