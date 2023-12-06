I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Thalia Sutherland

Staff Sgt. Thalia Sutherland is an emergency action controller for the 908th Airlift Wing’s command and control operations.



In short, she provides command, control, and communication support to the command post, along with briefing commanders on operational and readiness reports. In her civilian capacity, she works as a bank teller.



The Columbus, Georgia native joined the 908th in August 2019, following a decision to pursue a more enriching college experience.



"I was originally in college on a track scholarship, but I realized track wasn't the ideal fit for me anymore, and I wanted to go a different path," she explained. "The Air Force Reserve presented itself as the next best option because it would allow me to remain active, provide opportunities for travel, pose networking opportunities, and also provide financial assistance for my education."



Sutherland had a seamless transition from track star to Airman. Since joining the Reserve, she has successfully balanced her commitment to pursuing a bachelor's degree in psychology at Columbus State University while also enjoying a rewarding military journey.



“Once I have my degree, my goal is to commission as an officer and become a mental health professional, both in and out of the military.”



In her free time, Sutherland is a tattoo artist, writes poetry, and volunteers at medical facilities with the Future African American Healthcare Professionals Society. The society’s mission is to inspire the prospective generation of African American healthcare professionals to become leaders and contribute to the world of medicine.



“A piece of advice I have for people is to volunteer and put yourself out there. I feel like the best way to accomplish things that you didn't know that you could accomplish is to just try.”



Sutherland is determined to reach her goals and help others along the way, which makes her an exemplary Reserve Citizen Airman, earning her the title of Airman of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter of 2023 within the 908th AW.

