    I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Thalia Sutherland

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Thalia Sutherland is an emergency action controller for the 908th Airlift Wing’s command and control operations.

    Sutherland is determined to reach her goals and help others along the way, which makes her an exemplary Reserve Citizen Airman, earning her the title of Airman of the Quarter for the 3rd Quarter of 2023 within the 908th AW.

