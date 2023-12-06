Holiday Bonus! Shoppers Earn Double Points with MILITARY STAR Dec. 9 and 10

DALLAS – Military shoppers can receive an extra bonus during their holiday shopping with MILITARY STAR® double points.



Dec. 9 and 10, cardmembers will earn four rewards points per $1 instead of the standard two points on all purchases made with MILITARY STAR.



“MILITARY STAR is helping put cardmembers in the holiday spirit with this special offer,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Double points allow shoppers to earn their next $20 digital rewards card even faster.”



Shoppers will receive double rewards points on MILITARY STAR purchases made anywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges, commissaries, Exchange mall vendors, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



Additionally, each card swipe from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 automatically earns an entry into MILITARY STAR’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire card balances paid off while 35 other winners will receive statement credits of $1,000 or $500.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The second-lowest APR among all store cards—rate is offered to all cardmembers upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing line of credit. The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



