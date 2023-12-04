Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season

    Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season

    Photo By Elizabeth Stoeckmann | (left to right) Scott Tichy, supervisory park ranger, and Landon Hill, park ranger,...... read more read more

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Visitors patiently anticipate the construction work that will make summer camping and recreational areas more enjoyable for all users at Lake Ashtabula, near Valley City, North Dakota.

    Contractors and Corps staff are upgrading electrical pedestals, water systems and lengthening, leveling and widening the campsites to accommodate newer equipment.

    “It was a long time coming, but we finally received sustainability funding for upgrades in the West Crossing Campground,” said Scott Tichy, supervisory park ranger for the North Dakota recreation and natural resources branch.

    Built in the 1960s, the campground was originally designed for smaller, roll-light campers with no electrical service. The site accommodates 38 users.

    “Over time, our users have changed the type of equipment they bring in and requirements needed, so it is important to accommodate those larger vehicles and trailers,” Tichy said.

    With the help of local partners, the Barnes County Wildlife Federation and the North Dakota Game and Fish, the Corps was able to secure grant funding for a new fish cleaning station.

    “This is our busiest fish cleaning facility on the lake and to have a bigger and better table for all our visitors is super exciting. The local folks that visit and use our facilities are really going to like it,” Tichy said.

    The campground will open again in May 2024.

    “Having this inventory back in play next summer will be huge for families,” he said. “I think they will be pleased to see the work we’ve done here at Lake Ashtabula for years to come.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 13:49
    Story ID: 459169
    Location: VALLEY CITY, ND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    campgrounds
    parks and recreation
    Lake Ashtabula

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT