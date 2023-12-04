Visitors patiently anticipate the construction work that will make summer camping and recreational areas more enjoyable for all users at Lake Ashtabula, near Valley City, North Dakota.



Contractors and Corps staff are upgrading electrical pedestals, water systems and lengthening, leveling and widening the campsites to accommodate newer equipment.



“It was a long time coming, but we finally received sustainability funding for upgrades in the West Crossing Campground,” said Scott Tichy, supervisory park ranger for the North Dakota recreation and natural resources branch.



Built in the 1960s, the campground was originally designed for smaller, roll-light campers with no electrical service. The site accommodates 38 users.



“Over time, our users have changed the type of equipment they bring in and requirements needed, so it is important to accommodate those larger vehicles and trailers,” Tichy said.



With the help of local partners, the Barnes County Wildlife Federation and the North Dakota Game and Fish, the Corps was able to secure grant funding for a new fish cleaning station.



“This is our busiest fish cleaning facility on the lake and to have a bigger and better table for all our visitors is super exciting. The local folks that visit and use our facilities are really going to like it,” Tichy said.



The campground will open again in May 2024.



“Having this inventory back in play next summer will be huge for families,” he said. “I think they will be pleased to see the work we’ve done here at Lake Ashtabula for years to come.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 13:49 Story ID: 459169 Location: VALLEY CITY, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.