Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season

    Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    (left to right) Scott Tichy, supervisory park ranger, and Landon Hill, park ranger, discuss the Lake Ashtabula campground upgrades, near Valley City, North Dakota, Aug. 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 8152715
    VIRIN: 230830-A-AP582-1004
    Resolution: 1024x682
    Size: 165.95 KB
    Location: VALLEY CITY, ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lake Ashtabula campground gets upgrades for 2024 season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    North Dakota
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lake Ashtabula

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT