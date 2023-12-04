Local Navy Commands Participate in Meet Army Medicine Event in Support of Lung Cancer Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Service members from across all branches of the Armed Forces, stationed at Joint Base San Antonio gathered and participated in the Meet Army Medicine open house and run in support of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The event was held at the McArthur Parade Field, Fort Sam Houston on Nov. 18.



With infectious enthusiasm, the event started with a performance from the 323rd Army Band, Fort Sam Houston’s own “35 to Nowhere” and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sam “Kiwi” Ngaropo, warming the crowd with various stretches and the Maori haka before the one-mile run.



Opening remarks were given by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Commander Army North (Fifth Army), and the Honorable Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio prior to numerous future Sailors, Soldiers and Airman reciting the ceremonial oath of enlistment.



“The thing we are most proud of in San Antonio is being known as the city of military,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “To all of the young folks that are here to enlist today, we want to tell you that San Antonio owes you a lifetime of gratitude. There’s not a more sacred obligation that I have as a mayor to make sure that this city cares for it service members and their families.”



Evans, a beacon of discipline and inspiration, joined the mayor in leading the run, motivating the massive crowd with their presence. With cannons blasting in the background, the atmosphere buzzed with energy as the diverse group embarked on the run, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among the participants.



After the short run, in an emotional gathering that echoed strength and resilience, six cancer survivors came together to share their deeply personal journeys of triumph over adversity. Each individual, bearing the scars of their battles, spoke with unwavering courage about the challenges they faced and the invincible spirit that propelled them forward. Their stories painted a vivid sign of hope, depicting not only the physical toll of cancer but also the emotional and psychological hurdles that accompany the journey.



“My life was completely altered on April 7, 2022, the day I received my diagnosis of stage four colon cancer. I’ve had five rounds of radiation therapy, 22 rounds of chemotherapy and five surgical procedures,” Sgt. 1st Class Lionel Ross, assigned to Army North said. “I want to give my sincere gratitude to the Brooke Army Medical Center’s oncology staff, it’s not easy entering those hospital doors to receive treatment. The impact is felt both physically and mentally, but the burden is lessened when you’re surrounded by health professionals who are willing to take care of you and are concerned about your well-being.”



From the initial diagnosis through the grueling treatments to the joyousness of remission, these survivors spoke candidly about the pivotal moments that defined their fight against this formidable adversary.



“I was diagnosed with breast cancer the morning my husband deployed,” Julie Moser, an Army spouse and the founder of Pink Warrior Angels said. “I’ve spent all my time advocating for metastatic breast cancer [awareness] and helping military families find other resources outside of health insurance.”



In their collective narratives, a common thread emerged – the importance of a robust support system, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of hope. As they shared their experiences, these survivors not only celebrated their personal victories but also offered inspiration and solace to others navigating the rough waters of a cancer diagnosis.



After the heartfelt testimonials, the crowd dispersed across the enormous parade field, exploring an array of medical booths, military vehicles and a medical evacuation helicopter. Engaging demonstrations and informative sessions were conducted by the dedicated Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio and Navy Medical Training Support Center San Antonio. These activities not only highlighted the expertise of the Hospital Corpsman rate but also highlighted the Navy’s commitment to excellence in the expansive field of medicine.



The morning concluded by bringing together the military's leading medical experts and the supportive San Antonio community in solidarity for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.



“If cancer has not touched you or your family, it will,” said Evans, who has firsthand experience with cancer as he and his spouse are both cancer survivors. “We have got to keep up the fight. Get out there and get your screenings, get your colonoscopies, [and] get your mammograms. If you feel sick, go see your doctors. We can beat this thing, but early detection is the key.”



Navy and Army leadership stated the event was a great success and they look forward to future opportunities to spread cancer awareness while building local community ties.



NTAG San Antonio area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas.

