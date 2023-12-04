AMC senior enlisted leader holds TIG

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers hosted a Transformation Initiative Group session at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers hosted a Transformation Initiative Group session at AMC Headquarters Nov. 17, 2023. The TIG nests the sustainment enterprise with Army senior leaders’ focus areas, priorities, and intent and serves as the driving force to consider, develop, and implement efforts to professionally develop sustainers and better support large Scale combat operations in multi-domain operating environments. see less | View Image Page

For the Army Sustainment Enterprise, that means sustainment NCOs must continue to modernize sustainment operations to ensure they are positioned to build the bench with the right talent, in the right position, and in the right place at the right time – meeting current, surge and future Army requirements, according to Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, Army Materiel Command’s senior enlisted leader.

Sellers hosted a Transformation Initiative Group session at AMC Headquarters Nov. 17, 2023, which included nominative command sergeants major and sergeants major from across the ASE and Army.

“The TIG nests the sustainment enterprise with Army senior leaders’ focus areas, priorities, and intent,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, command sergeant major of the Combine Arms Support Command, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. “The TIG document is more than a repository for sustainment initiatives. It serves as the driving force to consider, develop, and implement efforts to professionally develop sustainers and better support large Scale combat operations in multi-domain operating environments. Moreover, the TIG is the foundational document that drives all other AMC / Sustainment NCO venues.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa Scott, Quartermaster School Regimental command sergeant major, said that the TIG was successful because it allowed senior leaders to create a shared understanding of the posture of the 92Z [senior NCO logistician] sergeants major population within the Signal, Engineer and Medical Brigade S4 shops.



“We have a responsibility to ensure that we are managing the talents of our senior enlisted NCO by aligning individual capabilities with the Army’s needs,” she said. “This requires a continuous assessment – considering accessions, retention, promotions – to determine and validate those positions requiring a higher and lower level of leadership that’s sustainable over time taking into account career progression within the military occupation specialty.”



The modern Army force structure reflects a balance between the need for adaptable, versatile forces and the constraints of budget and resources. As sustainment is a key element of contemporary force structures, sustainers must provide world-class sustainment operations and continue to assess the threat environment, make technology advancements, and analyze budget constraints to enhance interoperability with our allies and partners while conducting sustainment operations.



“We must develop, assess, and modernize the way we look at talent management to develop multifunctional NCOs,” said Samara Pitre, AMC operations sergeant major.



“The TIG is where solutions were formed for Army sustainment requirements, Pitre said. “It’s where ideas were cultivated through the doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities, and policy lens for implementation across the Army or for further development by the Sustainment Initiatives Guide’s lines of efforts groups.”



Senior sustainment leaders also discussed feedback on special reporting code positions that are not owned by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. These positions are dedicated operations sergeants major positions attached the S3 shops of the combat sustainment support battalion, support battalion and Army Field Support Battalions.



“As operational conditions, demands, and requirements change across the range of military operations, the TIG provides sustainment NCOs the ability to propose initiatives for inclusion into the document,” said Torres. “The TIG provides reinforcing efforts to the sustainment enterprise at large and ensures the community remains relevant in support of our Army.”



Scott said that future TIGs will allow sustainment NCOs to ensure that the cohort is well-prepared to fulfill the requirements of the future landscape and Deliver Ready Combat Formations.



“We will continue to assess all 92Z positions to not prepare our NCOs to meet the requirement to execute senior leaders’ intent during Large Scale Combat Operations in our Army of 2030 and beyond,” said Scott.