Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers hosted a Transformation Initiative Group session at AMC Headquarters Nov. 17, 2023. The TIG nests the sustainment enterprise with Army senior leaders’ focus areas, priorities, and intent and serves as the driving force to consider, develop, and implement efforts to professionally develop sustainers and better support large Scale combat operations in multi-domain operating environments.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8152263
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-LP637-1001
|Resolution:
|2200x1650
|Size:
|375.86 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
AMC senior enlisted leader holds TIG
