Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC senior enlisted leader holds TIG

    AMC senior enlisted leader holds TIG

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers hosted a Transformation Initiative Group session at AMC Headquarters Nov. 17, 2023. The TIG nests the sustainment enterprise with Army senior leaders’ focus areas, priorities, and intent and serves as the driving force to consider, develop, and implement efforts to professionally develop sustainers and better support large Scale combat operations in multi-domain operating environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 8152263
    VIRIN: 231117-A-LP637-1001
    Resolution: 2200x1650
    Size: 375.86 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC senior enlisted leader holds TIG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC senior enlisted leader holds TIG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT