Navy Exchange Service Command’s Second Micro Market@Sea is Underway

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) Command Master Chief Anthony Corey makes a purchase at the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's Micro Market@Sea. The Micro Market@Sea is a new quality of service concept by NEXCOM. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy's quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today's military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

The Micro Market@Sea, a new quality of service concept by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), is now underway onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Only the second of its kind, the mission of this self-service facility is to provide Sailors with 24/7 convenience and access to food, beverages and health & wellness items.



“Our Micro Market offers convenience and accessibility to the men and women aboard this ship with the goal to drive up morale and mission readiness,” said Scott Gray, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program. “This new operation provides our Sailors with access to over 200 food, beverage and toiletry items. The functional ability for this store is to remain open 24 hours a day/seven days a week, giving the crew increased opportunity to grab a bite to eat or even a boost of vitamin C in between odd hours and duty.”



The 600 square foot Micro Market@Sea operation utilizes a self-checkout register. To checkout, Sailors insert their CAC cards, scan the items for purchase and pay with their Navy Cash Card. Like a ship’s store, profits generated from sales will to back to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to support its MWR program.



NEXCOM’s Ships Store Program launched the first Micro Market@Sea concept onboard the USS San Antonio (LPD 19) in November 2020. Worldwide, there are currently 77 NEX Micro Market ashore operations, located in Navy hospitals, aircraft hangars, office spaces and shipyards.