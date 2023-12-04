Exchange to Honor Retired Gen. Gustave Perna with Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor retired Gen. Gustave Perna with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor retired Gen. Gustave Perna with the third annual Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award on Dec. 9 during an on-field presentation at the 124th Army-Navy Game. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor retired Gen. Gustave Perna with the third annual Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award on Dec. 9 during an on-field presentation at the 124th Army-Navy Game.



Perna, the 19th commanding general of Army Materiel Command, served in the Army for 40 years. As the chairman of the Exchange’s Board of Directors, he staunchly supported a lifelong tax-free shopping benefit for Veterans at ShopMyExchange.com. The benefit launched to 18 million heroes in 2017.



In 2020, Gen. Perna fought for all Americans as the co-leader and chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.



“Gen. Perna is a Soldier’s Soldier who spent his Army career working to strengthen the Quality of Life for Warfighters and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, USMA Class of 1973. “The Exchange is privileged to thank him for his steadfast support of America’s heroes and honor his distinguished life of service.”



The Exchange’s Quality-of-Life Force Multiplier Award honors those have made significant contributions to Warfighters and their families.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, has been a participating partner of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA since 2018.



