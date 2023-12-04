181st SFS conducts active shooter training with civilian partners

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. -- Defenders from the 181st Security Forces Squadron conducted a four-day, active-shooter training at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Indiana Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.



The training comes after the 181st SFS attended a two-day Counter Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear All-Hazards Management Response course earlier this year.



“We've already implemented the training and started using those tactics,” said Air Force Master Sgt. Garrett Murley, a 181st SFS flight chief. “We've seen some great changes in the outcomes and the scenarios from prior training.”



In fact, the 181st SFS has improved and implemented so much from the CAMR training that they asked the same instructors, who are based out of Las Vegas, to come back to focus on the active-shooter and room-clearing aspects of the CAMR training.



The training spans from Alert National Fire Protection Association 300 training, which takes place nationwide amongst firefighters, law enforcement and military members and is meant to maximize unity, unit cohesion and preservation of life in potentially life-threatening situations.



“Your federal, state and local [law enforcement] are involved in this,” said Eric Rockwell, an instructor for NOBLE Supply and Logistics. “The training is consistent with everybody. We want to be on the same page. We're trying to get a nationwide, consistent training across the board.”



Indeed, the training taught more advanced and safer techniques to clear a room.



According to members of the 181st SFS, airmen previously implemented different room-clearing procedures. This latest training, however, emphasized procedures at earlier steps. This more planned approach allows stress and an elevated heart rate to clear, empowering defenders to make better and more informed decisions.



The training provides for a more comprehensive approach to safety and security.



“When we first start this with these guys, we put them through some things they hadn't seen before,” said Rod Hunt, a lead instructor for NOBLE. “If you think about active shooters or simple gunfire — go to it. The key is [knowing] what you do when the gunfire stops but the shooter is still outstanding. We're teaching them how to approach [every situation].”



Training with their civilian counterparts, who combined have more than 40 years of special weapons and tactics team experience, is a significant benefit to the 181st SFS.



“We don't see this every day because our bases are more protected,” said Air Force Senior Airman Dejohn Davis, a defender with the 181st SFS. “They've been through a lot, so they can give us their experiences and their past. We've learned a lot.”



As Hunt noted, many Air National Guard members live in the communities they serve and bring their military knowledge and training to the civilian areas in which they work.



“The beautiful thing about this is a lot of these airmen are cops on the outside,” said Hunt. “That's huge. They can take what we're teaching them here back to their departments.”



Certainly, a higher level of skilled training improves the 181st SFS, not only by developing airmen professionally, but also by spreading life-saving training to the local communities in which airmen live and work.



“It's a big deal, and these guys have taken it seriously,” said Rockwell. “We just want to pass the knowledge on to these [airmen], and hopefully they save a life someday. That's the ultimate goal.”

