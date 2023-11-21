127th Communications Squadron Stands Up

The 127th Communications Squadron was officially been stood up as a squadron, transitioning from the 127th Communications Flight during a ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 2, 2023.



The transition from flight status to squadron status, “recognizes the broader scope of the unit’s responsibilities in an era where cyber threats and information warfare have become integral to national security,” said Col. Samuel Trapasso, commander of the 127th Mission Support Group, of which the 127th Communications Squadron is a component.



Both the 127th Mission Support Group and the 127th Communications Squadron are part of the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing, based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



As part of the ceremony, Airmen of the squadron unfurled a new squadron guidon and unveiled a new squadron patch, which among other symbology includes an image of an aircraft flying over a bridge, representing the squadron’s role in maintaining a communications “bridge” to Air Force aircraft and other assets.



“The Airmen of the squadron are some of the most intelligent, dynamic and hard-working professionals that I have ever met,” said Major Jeremy Bishop, the unit’s commander. “They exemplify core values, with a special emphasis on ‘service before self.’ I am truly humbled and grateful to celebrate this much deserved accomplishment alongside of them.”



The Communications Squadron, often referred to simply as “Comms” by fellow Airmen, maintains computer networks, radio and phone systems, ensuring not only that the systems are in operational condition, but are protected from cyber attacks from potential adversaries.



The Communications Squadron is one of a total of five groups, 13 squadrons and four flights that comprise the 127th Wing at Selfridge. About 45 Airmen are assigned to the 127th Communications Squadron, a unit that was an early advocate of the change from a flight to a squadron. Across the Air National Guard, more than 40 Communications Flights are scheduled to transition to squadron status during Fiscal Year 2024.



According to Trapasso, the transition is more than just a name change.



“It symbolizes the strategic evolution that reflects the dynamic nature of our military and the critical role that communications play in our modern, technology-driven world,” Trapasso said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 14:40 Story ID: 458981 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 127th Communications Squadron Stands Up, by SMSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.