    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Chris Poth

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Chris Poth, a project manager in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, is deployed on Maui as a Quality Assurance Supervisor (QAS) for Kula in support of the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission.

    As a QAS, Poth works with four other quality assurance inspectors to observe and report on the contractors’ progress as well as any safety concerns that may come up. He works alongside local cultural monitors, archeologists, and the contractor to make sure each property is cleaned of the fire-related debris and any containments and then returned back to the property owners. Poth said he volunteered for the mission because he likes the feeling of giving back and helping those in need.

    “This has been a very humbling experience being here and meeting the homeowners and listening to their stories on how they have lost everything, and yet how grateful they are for us being here and helping them to get to a point where they can rebuild,” Poth said. “It truly tugs at the heartstrings; I wish there was more I could do to help out.”

