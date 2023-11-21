Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Chris Poth

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    “This has been a very humbling experience being here and meeting the homeowners and listening to their stories on how they have lost everything, and yet how grateful they are for us being here and helping them to get to a point where they can rebuild. It truly tugs at the heartstrings; I wish there was more I could do to help out.”

    USACE
    Maui
    Kula
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    quality assurance supervisor

