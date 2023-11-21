“This has been a very humbling experience being here and meeting the homeowners and listening to their stories on how they have lost everything, and yet how grateful they are for us being here and helping them to get to a point where they can rebuild. It truly tugs at the heartstrings; I wish there was more I could do to help out.”

Date Taken: 12.02.2023
Location: MAUI, HI, US
This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Chris Poth, by Shannon Bauer