Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Drew Mitchell

Photo By Brigida Sanchez | “I thought it would be a great opportunity to help the people of Maui that were...... read more read more Photo By Brigida Sanchez | “I thought it would be a great opportunity to help the people of Maui that were affected by the wildfire. I wanted to do my part to provide assistance and support to the people in need and help restore some type of normalcy to the people of Maui.” see less | View Image Page

Meet Drew Mitchell. He is a civil engineer in the Geotechnical Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District.



On Maui, he’s supporting the Hawaiʻi Wildfires federal response as a Quality Assurance Inspector in Lahaina for the Phase 1 Household Hazardous Material assessments. As a QA he works closely with the contracted cultural monitors as they assess each property.



“I thought it would be a great opportunity to help out the people of Maui that were affected by wildfire,” said Mitchell. “I wanted to do my part to provide assistance and support to the people in need and help restore some type of normalcy to the people of Maui.”