    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Drew Mitchell

    Photo By Brigida Sanchez

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Meet Drew Mitchell. He is a civil engineer in the Geotechnical Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District.

    On Maui, he’s supporting the Hawaiʻi Wildfires federal response as a Quality Assurance Inspector in Lahaina for the Phase 1 Household Hazardous Material assessments. As a QA he works closely with the contracted cultural monitors as they assess each property.

    “I thought it would be a great opportunity to help out the people of Maui that were affected by wildfire,” said Mitchell. “I wanted to do my part to provide assistance and support to the people in need and help restore some type of normalcy to the people of Maui.”

