“I thought it would be a great opportunity to help the people of Maui that were affected by the wildfire. I wanted to do my part to provide assistance and support to the people in need and help restore some type of normalcy to the people of Maui.”
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8147856
|VIRIN:
|231128-A-AZ289-5066
|Resolution:
|1080x876
|Size:
|463.23 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Hometown:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Drew Mitchell, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Drew Mitchell
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT