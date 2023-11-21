Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees

Photo By Sgt. Alvin Conley | U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Marcus Evan and 25th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alvin Conley | U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Marcus Evan and 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie pose with the 2023 Tropic Lightning Foundation inductees on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. Induction into the Tropic Lightning Foundation is meant to recognize community leaders who act as ambassadors to unite the Division and community as one ohana and who make a significant, positive impact on the quality of life of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley/ 25th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division welcomed eight new members into The Tropic Lightning Foundation during an induction ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023.



Induction into the Tropic Lightning Foundation is meant to recognize community leaders who act as ambassadors to unite the Division and community as one ohana and who make a significant, positive impact on the quality of life of Soldiers and their families.



“This evening is about celebrating our Tropic Lightning Ohana,” said Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General, 25th Infantry Division. “We are here to honor our legacy which is in an endless pursuit of excellence in absolutely everything that we do.”



The 2023 inductees included: the Honorable David Ige, Mrs. D. Noelani “Noe” Kalipi, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Francis John “Frank” Wiercinski, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bernard S. Champoux, Judge Thomas Kaulukukui, Mrs. Rose Lee, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Benjamin Mixon, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jim Campbell.



“The group assembled today represents a family…none of what we do is possible without the support of this community,” said Evans. “Whether they served or not, these individuals have made significant contributions to this Division and the Soldiers and their families who serve here.”



A moment of silence was observed during the ceremony to honor and remember Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Henry Lee, a 2022 Tropic Lightning Foundation inductee, Wahiawa native, and 24-year Veteran who was the first Korean-American to rise to the rank of command sergeant major.



Each newly inducted member received the Tropic Lightning Foundation’s distinctive shirt, a lei, and a plaque that will be displayed in the 25th Infantry Division Headquarters building to symbolize the appreciation and gratitude for their steadfast support of the 25th Infantry Division.



Tropic Lightning Foundation members are lifetime honored guests at all Division hosted events and ceremonies.



The Tropic Lightning Foundation was established in 2022 by Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, former Commanding General 25th Infantry Division. The induction ceremony is held annually during the Division’s Tropic Lightning Week.