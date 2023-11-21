Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees

    Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees

    Photo By Sgt. Alvin Conley | U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Marcus Evan and 25th...... read more read more

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Story by Sgt. Darbi Colson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division welcomed eight new members into The Tropic Lightning Foundation during an induction ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023.

    Induction into the Tropic Lightning Foundation is meant to recognize community leaders who act as ambassadors to unite the Division and community as one ohana and who make a significant, positive impact on the quality of life of Soldiers and their families.

    “This evening is about celebrating our Tropic Lightning Ohana,” said Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Commanding General, 25th Infantry Division. “We are here to honor our legacy which is in an endless pursuit of excellence in absolutely everything that we do.”

    The 2023 inductees included: the Honorable David Ige, Mrs. D. Noelani “Noe” Kalipi, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Francis John “Frank” Wiercinski, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bernard S. Champoux, Judge Thomas Kaulukukui, Mrs. Rose Lee, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Benjamin Mixon, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jim Campbell.

    “The group assembled today represents a family…none of what we do is possible without the support of this community,” said Evans. “Whether they served or not, these individuals have made significant contributions to this Division and the Soldiers and their families who serve here.”

    A moment of silence was observed during the ceremony to honor and remember Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Henry Lee, a 2022 Tropic Lightning Foundation inductee, Wahiawa native, and 24-year Veteran who was the first Korean-American to rise to the rank of command sergeant major.

    Each newly inducted member received the Tropic Lightning Foundation’s distinctive shirt, a lei, and a plaque that will be displayed in the 25th Infantry Division Headquarters building to symbolize the appreciation and gratitude for their steadfast support of the 25th Infantry Division.

    Tropic Lightning Foundation members are lifetime honored guests at all Division hosted events and ceremonies.

    The Tropic Lightning Foundation was established in 2022 by Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, former Commanding General 25th Infantry Division. The induction ceremony is held annually during the Division’s Tropic Lightning Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 17:48
    Story ID: 458937
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees
    Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TropicLightningWeek
    StrikeHard
    25thInfantryDivision
    TLW82

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT