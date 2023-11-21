Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees

U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Marcus Evan and 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie pose with the 2023 Tropic Lightning Foundation inductees on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. Induction into the Tropic Lightning Foundation is meant to recognize community leaders who act as ambassadors to unite the Division and community as one ohana and who make a significant, positive impact on the quality of life of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley/ 25th Infantry Division)

