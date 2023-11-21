Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning Foundation welcomes 2023 inductees

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Marcus Evan and 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie pose with the 2023 Tropic Lightning Foundation inductees on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. Induction into the Tropic Lightning Foundation is meant to recognize community leaders who act as ambassadors to unite the Division and community as one ohana and who make a significant, positive impact on the quality of life of Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley/ 25th Infantry Division)

    TropicLightningWeek
    StrikeHard
    25thInfantryDivision
    TLW82

