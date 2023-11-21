Joint Base Andrews Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting: ‘Tis the season

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting ceremony was held at Chapel one, Nov. 30, 2023. The event commenced with holiday music performed by The U.S. Air Force Band, followed by introductions from chapel event coordinators detailing the scheduled activities that included food, toy giveaways, and free holiday groceries.



Later in the event, U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, addressed the audience before the tree and menorah lighting.



“We recognize the immense pressures faced by military families, especially those deployed. Today, I want to personally acknowledge our deployed families in the audience,” said Randolph. “Thank you for your family’s sacrifice to our nation and for supporting your deployed service member.”



Randolph then invited a deployed service member's family to initiate the Christmas tree and Hanukkah Menorah lighting, symbolizing the start of the holiday season. More than 200 attendees participated in the event.



Following the lighting ceremony, many members of the Andrews community engaged in activities provided at the event, such as a meet-and-greet with Santa, ice skating, and more.

