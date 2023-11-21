Bringing holiday cheer to dorm Airmen

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Imagine hearing a knock on the door and upon opening it, a person is reaching out with a bag of homemade cookies and a warm smile on their face – Airmen living in the dorms at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. get to experience just that every year during the holidays.



In an effort to boost morale, volunteers and community members of Moody AFB coordinate an annual cookie drive to bring Airmen living in the dorms a sweet treat, and this year, the drive will be held Dec. 11, 2023.



Anyone who wants to participate in the drive can donate cookies on Dec. 11 at the Moody AFB Chapel, from 7 a.m. to noon.



“We do the cookie drive to help bring some holiday cheer and to thank Airmen living in the dormitories for their service,” said Dale Gallagher, a 23rd Wing key spouse. “It’s a way to bring the community and members of the (wing) family together to serve others and honor the Airmen who are away from home. We want them to know we care about them and appreciate them.”



Although the idea of baking and delivering cookies is a simple gesture, Master Sgt. Andrea Kent, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, reflects on why she feels the cookie drive is so meaningful.



“I think it’s important we come together to do these things because it can be a sad time for Airmen during the holidays,” she said. “I remember getting a bag of cookies when I was an Airman in the dorms and it made me happy … Even though it was something small, it reminded me that I wasn’t alone.”



No matter how big or small the act of kindness is, taking care of people can make a significant difference to Airmen who may be separated from their families this holiday season.



“Sometimes people get stuck in the mindset of mission-first always, but I think the cookie drive is one of the little things that remind Airmen that we’re a community and family and there are people out there who care about them,” Kent said. “My team and I care about these Airmen and what’s happening in their lives. We’re one more piece that they can have a connection with and we hope they know they are important.”

