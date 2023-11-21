A graphic made to depict when and where the annual Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Cookie Drive is happening. (Courtesy)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8145968
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-F3327-1001
|Resolution:
|1448x2048
|Size:
|301.72 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bringing holiday cheer to dorm Airmen, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bringing holiday cheer to dorm Airmen
Moody Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT