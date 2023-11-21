STARCOM CD highlights Operational Test and Training Infrastructure as a priority

ORLANDO, Fla. -- U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Todd Moore, Deputy Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), delivered featured remarks during the Department of the Air Force (DAF) General Officer panel discussion on Nov. 28, at the 2023 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC).



Moore shared his perspective on pressing issues the U.S. Space Force faces as it seeks to enhance its capabilities. In particular, he discussed Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI), an enhanced framework allowing Guardians to execute realistic training against simulated adversaries and a top priority outlined by Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman.



“[OTTI] is central to what General Saltzman needs to build for the Space Force,” Moore said. “It is central to our service being able to secure national interests in, from, and through space.”



According to Moore, STARCOM will be designated as the lead organization responsible for OTTI. He emphasized that this infrastructure is pivotal in enabling the U.S. Space Force to pursue rigorous and realistic training, ensuring that they are fully prepared to face the evolving threats in the space domain.



“We are fully aware of the dependency of the joint force on space capabilities, and we have an obligation to protect them,” he said. “We understand that adversaries are building technologies, putting things in space, and performing tests, training, and exercises to deny us our ability to provide the joint force space-enabling capabilities.”



The infrastructure is “going to be the place where we are going to figure out how we need to do our operations in this new domain we’re in,” he added. “It’s one thing for space to be congested, it’s another thing for it to be contested. And we are thinking through what that looks like.”



While fielding questions from the audience, Moore also stressed the need for a dedicated combat training range, noting that the absence of a training range for the U.S. Space Force is a unique challenge.



“Our training will not be effective unless we thoroughly understand how our systems operate and respond to various scenarios, conditions, and threats,” he explained. “Building ourselves a combat range, building ourselves a ‘gym’ where we can spar … that is something we need … we need a place where we can truly measure performance.’”



He further stressed that this infrastructure is indispensable, “considering the distinct nature of orbital warfare, electronic warfare, and cyber warfare, all of which must be synchronized within a comprehensive strategy.”



Lastly, Moore called upon industry leaders to collaborate in addressing these challenges, recognizing the pivotal role of government, industry, and academia in devising innovative solutions to meet the U.S. Space Force's training, technology, and readiness requirements.



“We absolutely need industry as partners,” he said. “We need industry to help us be smarter in what we’re asking for.”



In the context of the I/ITSEC 2023 theme, “Sustaining a Global Force in a Digital World,” Moore's remarks served as a reminder of the evolving challenges and opportunities in modern warfare. He underscored the importance of technological advancements and the critical role of unified collaboration between government and industry to enhance readiness and maintain superiority in a multi-domain operational environment.

