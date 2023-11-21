Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM CD highlights Operational Test and Training Infrastructure as a priority [Image 3 of 3]

    STARCOM CD highlights Operational Test and Training Infrastructure as a priority

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Todd Moore, Deputy Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, delivers featured remarks during a Department of the Air Force General Officer panel discussion at the 2023 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. In his remarks, Moore shared his perspective on pressing issues the U.S. Space Force faces as it seeks to enhance its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 8144448
    VIRIN: 231128-F-OR751-1004
    Resolution: 5948x3756
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    I/ITSEC
    U.S. Space Force
    STARCOM
    OTTI

