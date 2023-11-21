Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of Washington by Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels. As an Army Reserve Ambassador, Ruff will work to bring awareness of the United State Army Reserve to his community, and Washington state civic leaders and legislators with the intent to bolster support for the Army Reserve, its Soldiers, and their families. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of Washington by Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels. As an Army Reserve Ambassador, Ruff will work to bring awareness of the United State Army Reserve to his community, and Washington state civic leaders and legislators with the intent to bolster support for the Army Reserve, its Soldiers, and their families. Ruff will join ARA Brian Newberry and ARA Kurt Hardin as Ambassadors representing the Army Reserve in the State of Washington.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program is an all-volunteer initiative that was established in 1998 by the Chief of Army Reserve. The program encourages private citizens to help build enduring relationships with community leaders, organizations, and congressional staff offices to support the United State Army Reserve. In relation to the importance of the position, Ambassadors receive an honorary rank equivalent to an Army Major General.



Ruff was born and raised in the Tri-Cities area and continues to be an active member of the community. Over the years, he has volunteered on several community programs and is currently the President and Director of Planning for Cornerstone Wealth Strategies in Kennewick.



Ruff served four years on Active Duty as an attorney with a year-long deployment to Iraq for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. After an additional 17 years in the Army Reserve, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2021.