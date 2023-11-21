Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

    Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

    Courtesy Photo | Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state...... read more read more

    RICHLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    88th Readiness Division

    FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of Washington by Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels. As an Army Reserve Ambassador, Ruff will work to bring awareness of the United State Army Reserve to his community, and Washington state civic leaders and legislators with the intent to bolster support for the Army Reserve, its Soldiers, and their families. Ruff will join ARA Brian Newberry and ARA Kurt Hardin as Ambassadors representing the Army Reserve in the State of Washington.

    The Army Reserve Ambassador Program is an all-volunteer initiative that was established in 1998 by the Chief of Army Reserve. The program encourages private citizens to help build enduring relationships with community leaders, organizations, and congressional staff offices to support the United State Army Reserve. In relation to the importance of the position, Ambassadors receive an honorary rank equivalent to an Army Major General.

    Ruff was born and raised in the Tri-Cities area and continues to be an active member of the community. Over the years, he has volunteered on several community programs and is currently the President and Director of Planning for Cornerstone Wealth Strategies in Kennewick.

    Ruff served four years on Active Duty as an attorney with a year-long deployment to Iraq for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. After an additional 17 years in the Army Reserve, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:13
    Story ID: 458837
    Location: RICHLAND, WA, US
    Hometown: RICHLAND, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Washington State
    88th Readiness Division
    U.S. Army Retired

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT