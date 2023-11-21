Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of Washington by Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels. As an Army Reserve Ambassador, Ruff will work to bring awareness of the United State Army Reserve to his community, and Washington state civic leaders and legislators with the intent to bolster support for the Army Reserve, its Soldiers, and their families. (Courtesy photo)

