    Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

    RICHLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    88th Readiness Division

    Mr. Beau J. Ruff was recently appointed as U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador for the state of Washington by Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels. As an Army Reserve Ambassador, Ruff will work to bring awareness of the United State Army Reserve to his community, and Washington state civic leaders and legislators with the intent to bolster support for the Army Reserve, its Soldiers, and their families. (Courtesy photo)

    Tri-Cities Man Confirmed as new Washington Army Reserve Ambassador

