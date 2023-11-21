Fort McCoy prepares Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for 2023-24 opening

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers snowtubing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff is busy getting the area ready for the 2023-24 season, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



Ski area staff had already began making snow for the area Nov. 26 as freezing temperatures provided an opportunity, they didn’t want to pass up in building a base for tubing hill and other areas at Whitetail, Karis said.



“We had all nine of our snowmaking machines running,” Karis said. “We have nine machines in our fleet, so all of them were in action helping us build a strong snow base.”



For the 2023-24 season, Karis said their planned opening is hopefully Dec. 21, weather permitting.



“In a perfect world, if weather cooperates, we’d like to be open the 21st of December, and be open that Thursday, Friday, Saturday before Christmas,” Karis said. “More realistically, we’re looking at Dec. 26 after Christmas. But if the weather cooperates, we’d like to be open before Christmas.”



The ski area offers downhill skiing and snowboarding for both novice and experienced athletes. The ski hill features a 185-foot vertical drop and a self-loading T-bar. It also offers a terrain park for snowboarders.



For snowtubing, ride up to the top of the hill on the Magic Carpet, then slide down one of six 800-foot-long runs, Karis said. Tubers must be 38 inches tall, or their parents must sign a waiver.



“We’re currently at six tubing lanes, but hoping to get to seven this year,” Karis said. “We have some ideas that we’re going to try to shift the hill a little bit to widen it out. We did a little bit more dirt work here this, spring, summer, and fall to try to get that top (completed) so we can get a seventh lane in. Our tubing has become fairly popular, so we want to make the experience the best and safest possible.”



Karis is correct in noting Whitetail has been becoming more popular. Whitetail Ridge Ski Area had its best season for customers ever during the 2022-2023 winter season with 14,465 customers, he said.



In a previous news article from March 2023, the DFMWR director highlighted the accomplishment.



“Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area closed for the season March 5 after celebrating a record-breaking season,” said DFMWR Director Patric McGuane. “Also on Friday, March 3, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Joseph Lamb purchased the 13,883rd ticket of the 2022-2023 season at Whitetail Ridge, and he was given his Golden Ticket where he was the lucky winner of a 2023-2024 season pass. Whitetail Ridge went on to eclipse the 14,000 customers mark for the year … thank you to all the Ski Patrol volunteers, DFMWR employees and the Fort McCoy teams who made this season the most successful in Fort McCoy history.”



The previous best year was the 2020-2021 season where 13,882 people went to the ski area, and the third best now was the 2021-2022 season where the ski area had 12,889 customers, said DFMWR Business and Recreation Division Chief Karla M. Rynes.



“Our team did a great job to keep the hill going when Mother Nature did not play nice,” Rynes said in March 2023. “But Alex (Karis) and the Outdoor Recreation team fought hard and kept it going. I am very proud of the whole team! It was a great season, and I can't wait to see what the camping season brings us.”



Whitetail Ridge also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails. Trails are groomed and free to use, but equipment is available to rent, if needed, Karis said.



The chalet and Ten Point Pub offer a warm break from outside activities. Relax inside and take advantage of the snack bar menu, which features sandwiches, appetizers, pizza, and drinks.



“So, for people who don’t necessarily want to go out in the cold, but if they still want to bring the family, we have food and beverage options inside,” Karis said. “We also have a deck that overlooks the ski hill with propane heaters out there. But we definitely do have areas for people who might not want to come to tube or ski, and they can come and enjoy themselves at the Ten Point Pub.”



Karis said another area the staff is focusing on this year is the ski school at the ski area.



There’s going to be several different options coming out,” Karis said. He said there’s going to multiple options for people of all ages, and more. “We’re also hoping to partner with the National Squirrel Association for adaptive skiing for Wounded Qarriors and disabled vets, disabled children, and others to give them an option to get on the slopes as well.”



Karis said they’re also looking at continuing the Grade A Snow Day program, too.



“So, youth who come out with their report card who have at least one A are given a free tubing pass for the night on those first Fridays of each month,” Karis said.



The area is typically open through mid-March, weather permitting.



Pine View Recreation Area facilities are open to the general public. Discounts are generally offered to military members or Department of Defense civilian employees. A visitor’s pass, military ID, or Department of Defense ID is not required to access the recreation area.



Prices for the 2023-2024 season are available at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. Call 608-388-4498 for more information.



Karis said planned open hours are going to be 4 to 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays; 11 to 8 p.m, Saturdays; and 11 to 5 p.m., Sundays.



“Our planned holiday week hours for Dec. 26 to 31 will be noon to 8 p.m., and then we will be open 11 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024 — all weather permitting of course,” Karis said.



Again, keep track of hours and the latest special offers at Whitetail Ridge by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”