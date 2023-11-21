Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy prepares Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for 2023-24 opening [Image 51 of 51]

    Fort McCoy prepares Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for 2023-24 opening

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers snowtubing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    VIRIN: 231128-A-OK556-7997
    Fort McCoy prepares Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for 2023-24 opening

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    snowmaking
    Army outdoor recreation operations

