Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers snowtubing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 13:09
|Photo ID:
|8144038
|VIRIN:
|231128-A-OK556-7997
|Resolution:
|5529x3685
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy prepares Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for 2023-24 opening [Image 51 of 51], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
