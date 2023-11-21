Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers snowtubing, downhill skiing, and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 13:09 Photo ID: 8144038 VIRIN: 231128-A-OK556-7997 Resolution: 5529x3685 Size: 3.18 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy prepares Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for 2023-24 opening [Image 51 of 51], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.