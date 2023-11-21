Meet Your Recruiter – Staff Sgt. Tina Bryant

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Staff Sgt. Bryant on a convoy in a field exercise in Germany, 2022. ------ McCOMB,...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Staff Sgt. Bryant on a convoy in a field exercise in Germany, 2022. ------ McCOMB, Miss. -- Staff Sgt. Tina Bryant, a native of Warner Robbins, Ga, began her career in a military family and is continuing the military tradition by recruiting new Soldiers in the McComb, Ms. area. “I enlisted in August of 2010 as a 25U: Signal Support Systems Specialist. During my time I have been stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas; Fort Campbell in Kentucky; Fort Eisenhower and Fort Stewart in Georgia,” Bryant said. “I also deployed in support of Operation Inherit Resolve and Spartan Shield along with a recent rotation to Germany.” Her Army career has been full of adventure and unexpected thrills. I never thought I’d be able to visit Europe until I joined,” she said. “I was able to see the Berlin Wall and travel Germany.” (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Tina Bryant) see less | View Image Page

McCOMB, Miss. -- Staff Sgt. Tina Bryant, a native of Warner Robbins, Ga, began her career in a military family and is continuing the military tradition by recruiting new Soldiers in the McComb, Ms. area.



“I enlisted in August of 2010 as a 25U: Signal Support Systems Specialist. During my time I have been stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas; Fort Campbell in Kentucky; Fort Eisenhower and Fort Stewart in Georgia,” Bryant said. “I also deployed in support of Operation Inherit Resolve and Spartan Shield along with a recent rotation to Germany.”



Her Army career has been full of adventure and unexpected thrills.

I never thought I’d be able to visit Europe until I joined,” she said. “I was able to see the Berlin Wall and travel Germany.”



Bryant’s sister is a veterinarian and enjoys being able to take care of the furry family members on post.



“My sister loves her Army job and gets to take care or all sorts of animals,” said Bryant. “The job is a privilege to perform and she, as well as my military family, are motivated about their service.”



Bryant plans to offer the same spirit of service and opportunity to the McComb community.



“I look forward to helping men and women see that they always have a chance to make an impact,” Bryant said. “There is something out there for them if they are willing to take the challenge.”



Bryant has a strong affinity for the mission she supports on behalf of the U.S. Army; but has plans to rest and relax like most Americans.

“I plan on making the Army a career for as long as they’ll have me. I love what I do and want to keep doing it,” Bryant said. “However, I know that we all eventually hang up the uniform at some point in our careers and when that day comes, I plan to retire in the countryside and run my own business.”



For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, contact tina.m.bryant.mil@army.mil or 601-274-2148. Look for more details at goarmy.com.



-30-