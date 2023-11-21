Civilian deployers provide worldwide logistics support

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Deployment Support Team – Middle East poses for a team...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Deployment Support Team – Middle East poses for a team photo in front of the main gate of Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 15, 2022. Comprised of two service members and nine civilians from four major subordinate commands, the DST-ME is the customer facing section of DLA’s expeditionary workforce. The DST monitors DLA’s supply chains across the region and manages multiple supply classes, contracts and services in the U.S. Central Command area of operation. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Since the start of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Expeditionary Civilian Deployment Program in 2009, DLA Land and Maritime civilians have deployed across the globe ensuring the readiness, capability, capacity and lethality of the nation’s warfighters.



“DLA Land and Maritime civilians are an integral part of the Total Force,” said DLA Land and Maritime Readiness Chief Michael Eby. “They provide immediate support when and where it’s needed. Many times, they are the only ones present with the skills and expertise needed to accomplish a mission.”



The DLA Land and Maritime Civilian Expeditionary Workforce is comprised of emergency essential, non-combat essential, and capability-based volunteer deployers who may be called upon to serve on a DLA Support Team.



Eby said that all DLA major subordinate commands maintain a roster of capability-based volunteers that are trained, cleared, equipped and ready to deploy. He aims to maintain a minimum of 20 volunteers for DLA Land and Maritime.



The volunteers agree to have their skills listed in a database for two years. When an expeditionary requirement exists for associates with those skills, they can be contacted and asked to volunteer.



DLA Land and Maritime DSTs support the U.S. Central Command, the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Africa Command, with possible assignments to Africa, Germany, Jordan, Kuwait, Italy and Poland. Assignments are typically 180 days, and Eby said there is no penalty for declining a specific expeditionary assignment.



Since January 2022, DLA has deployed 81 civilians – 17 were from Land and Maritime. Historically, DLA Land and Maritime deploys 10-20 civilians each year, he added.



Gary Cooper, a universal customer account specialist supervisor with two civilian deployments under his belt, said deployments provide an opportunity to be the ‘face of DLA,’ educating the customer on what DLA can provide, then working with them to provide that support daily.



“It’s also a great opportunity to expand your knowledge base and learn about DLA functions that you may not work with at home,” he said. “For example, DLA Land and Maritime primarily deals with [repair parts including kits and assemblies], but when you are forward deployed, you may need to assist the customer with food, fuel, or any of the other classes of supply based on their current mission.”



“You’ll accomplish activities without the kind of backup and support you’re used to in your regular job,” he added. “So, it’s important that volunteers have confidence in their knowledge as subject matter experts.”



Cooper’s first civilian deployment was to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, for 18 months and his second was to Camp Lemonier, Djibouti, Africa, for six months, both of which he described as challenging yet rewarding.



What can one gain by volunteering? An experience unmatched - the opportunity to live and work in a foreign country, tackle unique challenges, grow personally and professionally, and make an impact by contributing to important missions around the globe.



Dawn Gettys, a customer account specialist who recently returned from Poland where she served as a liaison officer for the Remote Maintenance and Distribution Center – Ukraine, concurred.



“I’ve always been passionate about what we do, but seeing the impact firsthand really gives me a new appreciation,” she said. “Self-improvement has always been important to me, and this experience has allowed me to do just that. It’s forced me out of my ‘comfort zone’ and daily routine to truly grow as an individual.”



“Being in another country - having to adapt, be flexible, work with new people, move to different locations, learn new things, and just figure some things out on my own has been empowering,” she added. “It’s been challenging at times but rewarding and humbling as well. I am so grateful to be a part of this mission.”



Cooper echoed this sentiment.



“This program not only benefits the nation, but the agency and the individual as well,” he said. “After serving overseas, you return with a deeper understanding of your role in supporting our nation’s warfighters and a sense of achievement that you won’t experience elsewhere.”