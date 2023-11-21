Civilian deployers provide worldwide logistics support

Defense Logistics Agency Deployment Support Team – Middle East poses for a team photo in front of the main gate of Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 15, 2022. Comprised of two service members and nine civilians from four major subordinate commands, the DST-ME is the customer facing section of DLA’s expeditionary workforce. The DST monitors DLA’s supply chains across the region and manages multiple supply classes, contracts and services in the U.S. Central Command area of operation.

