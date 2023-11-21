Meet Miriam S. Fuchs, Assistant Counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), who is currently serving a two-month temporary duty to assist with the Far East District (FED) Office of Counsel.

For the past few years, the district has sought the assistance of attorneys from other USACE districts to assist with our workload and help them learn about contracting in an OCONUS environment.

“Having never been to Asia, I thought this would be a great experience for me to grow professionally and personally by operating in a setting that extended beyond my traditional environment while exposing me to a myriad of new legal practice areas.”

While at FED, Miriam works on a wide spectrum of legal matters. These tasks include responding to a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, coordinating with USFK on resolving a project issue hindering mission completion, discussing employment-related actions, and a variety of contract items that require reviewing requests for proposals, terminations, bonds, price negotiation memorandums, and awards.

As a fully remote worker back home working for HQ, Miriam says it has been very refreshing to work alongside colleagues and clients again. She also cites the diversity of work at FED as the most significant distinction between her home office and working here.

“At HQ, I operate more in the capacity of a specialist in the area of real estate law. As such, it has been extremely rewarding getting to delve into other areas of law and broadening my practice.”

Miriam considers learning about Korean culture to be the most interesting experience she has had. She finds it fascinating to see the central role that food plays in Korean life and the customs and rituals that accompany meals.

“I have never felt a more genuine concern over whether I was hungry, and a willingness to share a meal regardless if I had eaten or not!”

