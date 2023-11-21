Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Miriam S. Fuchs

    Meet Miriam S. Fuchs

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Miriam S. Fuchs, Assistant Counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works at the USACE Far East District for two months as temporary duty to assist with the Far East District’s Office of Counsel, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023. (US Army Photo by US Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 19:44
    Photo ID: 8143087
    VIRIN: 231114-A-A1425-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Miriam S. Fuchs, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meet Miriam S. Fuchs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Counsel
    FED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT