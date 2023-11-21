Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – George Minges

George Minges, the Emergency Management chief with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission as the Debris Action Officer at the Joint Field Office in Honolulu.



As the Debris Action Officer, Minges serves as the Debris Mission Program Manager and is responsible for fully coordinating the mission requirements with the local government, state, Department of Homeland Security, and the other Emergency Support Functions to determine the total scope of the mission. Once the mission scope is determined, he is responsible for coordinating with DHS in writing the mission assignment and obtaining funding authority for the mission, and for preparing the Debris Management Plan.



Minges serves as the USACE liaison with DHS and all JFO agencies for the debris mission, is responsible for supporting the ESF3 Team Leader in delineating mission requirements, and facilitates coordination meetings with federal, state, and local officials and the DHS debris team.



In addition, Minges works with the Mission Manager on specialized issues to ensure appropriate actions are accomplished, is responsible for coordinating with other agencies to expedite solutions to problems that interfere with the debris mission, and for resolving any state and/or federal issues that slow or hinder mission execution.



“I am in awe of the courage and resilience of the people of Maui, and I am truly honored to be a part of the restoration process,” said Minges.

Date: 11.28.2023
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US; MAUI, HI, US