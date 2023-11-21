Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – George Minges

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – George Minges

    Photo By Charles Delano | “I am in awe of the courage and resilience of the people of Maui, and I am truly...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    George Minges, the Emergency Management chief with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission as the Debris Action Officer at the Joint Field Office in Honolulu.

    As the Debris Action Officer, Minges serves as the Debris Mission Program Manager and is responsible for fully coordinating the mission requirements with the local government, state, Department of Homeland Security, and the other Emergency Support Functions to determine the total scope of the mission. Once the mission scope is determined, he is responsible for coordinating with DHS in writing the mission assignment and obtaining funding authority for the mission, and for preparing the Debris Management Plan.

    Minges serves as the USACE liaison with DHS and all JFO agencies for the debris mission, is responsible for supporting the ESF3 Team Leader in delineating mission requirements, and facilitates coordination meetings with federal, state, and local officials and the DHS debris team.

    In addition, Minges works with the Mission Manager on specialized issues to ensure appropriate actions are accomplished, is responsible for coordinating with other agencies to expedite solutions to problems that interfere with the debris mission, and for resolving any state and/or federal issues that slow or hinder mission execution.

    “I am in awe of the courage and resilience of the people of Maui, and I am truly honored to be a part of the restoration process,” said Minges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 23:17
    Story ID: 458666
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – George Minges, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – George Minges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Debris Mission
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Debris Action Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT