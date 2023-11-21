“I am in awe of the courage and resilience of the people of Maui, and I am truly honored to be a part of the restoration process."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 23:16 Photo ID: 8141491 VIRIN: 231128-A-PA223-1001 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 544.21 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US Hometown: MAUI, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – George Minges, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.