Military Shoppers Can Protect Eligible Purchases with Exchange Protection Plans or AppleCare+

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can add peace of mind to their eligible purchases with an Exchange Protection Plan or AppleCare+.



Exchange Protection Plans, powered by Asurion, are available for electronics, jewelry, appliances, sunglasses, lawn and garden items and more. Shoppers who purchase a plan are covered against accidental damage from handling (on portable electronics); breakdowns because of heat, dust, and humidity; power surges; and wear and tear. Plans vary from one year to lifetime warranties and start as low as 2% of the eligible item’s price.



“Whether you have kids running around the house or you keep a cup a coffee right next to your tablet, an Exchange Protection Plan makes sense,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “With the plans, military shoppers are prepared for the unexpected.”



Electronics that connect to Wi-Fi receive additional benefits with an Exchange Protection Plan, including 24/7 tech support to assist with new device setup, smart home setup, Wi-Fi troubleshooting, settings optimization and more.



Shoppers who buy Apple products, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, Apple TV and watches, can add AppleCare+ protection, which covers screen damage, theft, batteries and more. AppleCare+ provides support from Apple experts, allowing shoppers to receive service from those who know the product best, with most issues being resolved in a single call.



Shoppers can add protection plans at checkout both in stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com.



Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also purchase the plans. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



