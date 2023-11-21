And Happy Returns! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Extends Return Policy During Holidays

DALLAS – Military shoppers have extra time to make returns on purchases this holiday season as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy.



Shoppers have until Jan. 31 to make returns on items purchased between Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 at PXs and BXs or ShopMyExchange.com.



“With work, family and friends, the holiday season is an extremely busy time for us all,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is committed to meeting the needs of our shoppers, and the extended holiday return policy gives shoppers greater flexibility.”



The Exchange’s regular return policy allows for returns from 15 to 90 days after purchase, depending on the item, with a receipt. If an item’s return window extends after Jan. 31, that date will be honored.



Some exclusions apply. For additional information, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or call 800-527-2345 for online returns.



