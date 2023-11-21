Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Nanyely Corcinoagramonte! She is currently a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC).



“In leadership, I think my biggest takeaway is that not every leadership style works with certain people,” said Corcinoagramonte. “You’ve got to be able to adapt your style in order for you to get your message across and basically get them to the point where they're doing what you need them to do to complete the mission.”



Through training six divisions, Corcinoagramonte has learned that adapting leadership styles is the best way to lead recruits.



“Not everybody reacts well to a hard leadership style. Sometimes you have to adjust to being a mentor, being a coach,” said Corcinoagramonte. “This is something that they've never seen before. You can't get used to a certain type of leadership because in the fleet, they're not going have one certain type of leader. They're going to have very, very different types throughout their career.”



This lesson wasn’t only learned while leading divisions, but also during her Recruit Training Period (RTP). The nine to twelve months RDC’s receive after leading divisions for a year.



Corcinoagramonte worked at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall as an instructor for the staff unit. She instructed recruits on procedures of rifle maneuvering, being the reviewing commander for graduations and prepped divisions for their performances during graduation.



Corcinoagramonte actually found that her RTP time was more rewarding than leading a division.



“I actually feel that was more rewarding because I didn't have one division, I had three divisions to train at a time,” said Corcinoagramonte. “Even training them for the off-site events, we did a Fourth of July parade. I took one of the divisions, their honor guard team, and we did a parade out in town.”



RTC has shown Corcinoagramonte that even though her time in the fleet was beneficial to her leadership development, RTC was the extra push she needed to lead.



“Before I came to RTC, I was in a leadership position, but not to this scale. Being at RTC, having ninety recruits at a time it does teach you how to manage a large amount of people and to always be adaptable.”

